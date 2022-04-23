Advertise With Us
UVA Softball rallies to beat Pitt 4-2 in series opener

Senior Emma McBride scored from 2nd to tie the game at 2-2 in the 6th.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the 6th inning, and the Cavaliers rallied to beat Pitt 4-2 in the series opener on Friday at Palmer Park.

Emma McBride scored from 2nd on an RBI single by Lauren VanAssche to tie the game at 2-2, and senior Arizona Ritchie added a two RBI single to give UVA the lead.

UVA (24-21, 10-9 ACC) and Pitt are scheduled to play Game Two on Saturday at two o’clock.

