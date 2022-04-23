Summer-Like Couple Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More warmth ahead this last full April weekend into the start of next week. However, we will see cooler temperatures return by the middle and end of next week.

A warm front lifting north across the region will bring some patchy clouds and hazy sun on this today. Any spotty showers, look to remain farther to our north and west. Mostly sunny with highs well in the 70s to some low 80s this afternoon. Sunday and Monday, even warmer with high temperatures in the summer-like, mid to upper 80s. Slight shower/thunder risk Sunday afternoon and evening for mainly areas north of Route 33.

High sunburn index this weekend and on Monday. The sun is as strong as it is in early August. Put on the SPF 30+ if you’re outside. Overall fine conditions for landscaping and gardening. High levels of tree pollen. Grass pollen is also increasing.

Tracking a cold front to approach and move across the Mid-Atlantic Tuesday. This will bring us our next best chance of some rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. Currently, around a half an inch of rain is expected for most locations. Behind this front, temperatures will turn cooler for the middle and end of next week. Overnight low temperatures in the 30s could also make for some frost.

Saturday: Clouds and sun, warmer. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Light south breeze.

Saturday night: Pleasant under a starry sky. Patchy fog late. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday and Monday: Mostly sunny, very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest breezes. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, warm and humid. Showers and a thunderstorm will form, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, brisk and cooler. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost risk.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to 70 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.