Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital offering free breast health screenings

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson and the Women’s Committee are teaming up to save many women’s lives.

The groups are offering free breast health screenings to women without insurance. On Saturday, April 23, 50 individuals were registered. It’s an opportunity to get a mammogram and potentially catch any chance of breast cancer.

Staff with the Women’s Initiative say this event is especially important as many women have missed their mammogram appointments during the pandemic.

Typically there are only two sessions, though this year there will be four dates for the event, thanks to money raised at Martha’s Market and the “In The Pink” tennis tournament in the fall.

“We have women who have never had a mammogram come in, and it’s for women that don’t have insurance or otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford one,” Meg Franco with the Women’s Committee said. “So this is life changing for a lot of women and we see the same faces every year, which is a great feeling.”

The event will happen again July 23, and then again October 22 and December 10. It takes place at SMJH’s Outpatient Care Center. To register you can call 1-800- SENTARA or go to SMJH’s events page.

