Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department unveils new facility

Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department
Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department has a brand new facility and they say it’s different than any in the area.

“Enabling that kind of consistent and local capability for our folks is going to be a game changer for us,” training officer, Robert Knight said.

Knight estimates the volunteers are there around 70,000 hours a year. He says that time can now be put to better use with a new training center. It’s waterproof and acts as a simulation for real house fires.

“Depending on what kind of learner you are, it can be really challenging to kind of grasp that and so this space offers us 99% of that experience,” Knight said.

The space is something the team has been working towards since 2014. It finally received enough grants and donations to fund the necessary tools.

“It’s long awaited,” Chief Dennis Hahn said. “This was a vision of a couple of us here at the department a few years ago, but being able to do this and actually seeing it is very rewarding.”

Hahn says the convenience of the location of this space will make the team more productive, ultimately benefitting the community.

He’s also hoping the new facility will lead to more volunteers.

“If it doesn’t help recruit, then it’ll at least help us retain because they’re able to acquire the training,” Hahn said. “The other volunteer departments don’t have this ability.”

If this new training center has you wanting to join the team, you can go to Join Us – Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department (stvfd.org) to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
Maise was a former employee at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School.
Former assistant principal files lawsuit against Albemarle County School Board
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
The Grill at Meadowcreek in Charlottesville, Va.
Charlottesville business owner facing construction delays, official says staffing shortages to blame

Latest News

Shred Day
Lake Monticello Community Foundation hosts shred day
BOW-WOW-Walk
Bow-WOW-Walk celebrates in-person
High Arts Festival
High Arts Festival comes to Ix Art Park
Sign for the screening dates
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital offering free breast health screenings