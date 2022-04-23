High Arts Festival comes to Ix Art Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The High Arts Festival at Ix Art Park, both celebrated and educated people on the beneficial uses of cannabis and CBD.

“We have 40 vendors who are selling various things, from jewelry, to art to CBD products. We have music going on all day and then we have some talks, like DIY talks, and workshops and things that are happening throughout,” Ix Art Park Executive Director, Alex Bryant said.

This past year, Virginia changed the laws on cannabis so people are able to grow it at home.

“Every household can grow four plants and you can share those plants with your friends, and that’s all perfectly legal and you can consume in private,” Bryant said.

Bryant says it’s important to know what you’re putting in your body is coming from.

“There’s no consumption today, the art park is a public park, but everyone here is encouraged. There’s lots of seed giveaways and things, go home, try their luck and just share in the culture,” Bryant said.

Vendors are sharing tips on how to take care for plants and the possible benefits it has.

“This is really a community effort to showcase support and to help normalize and educate the general public about cannabis and marijuana and THC and CBD and all of those fun acronyms,” Bryant said.

Ix Art Park says it plans on having similar events in the future.

