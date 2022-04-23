Cavaliers hit three home runs; Virginia baseball defeats UNC 4-2 in series opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team hit three home runs, and the 11th ranked Cavaliers defeated North Carolina 4-2 in their series opener on Friday at Disharoon Park.

Freshman Griff O’Ferrall’s solo home in the 7th inning broke a 2-2 tie, and proved to be the game-winning run.

“I hit it, and it was hooking like crazy, and I was praying that is didn’t go foul, but that was awesome,” says O’Ferrall. “Especially because it’s only my second one. It’s not like I’m hitting them all the time, so the feeling is even better.”

Prior to O’Ferrall hitting the second home run of his career, fellow freshman Colin Tuft launched his first-career round-tripper.

Senior Alex Tappen added his 9th home run of the season in the 8th.

Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “That was two really, really good teams. The difference is minimal, to win games. Certainly, we had guys, O’Ferrall and Tappen, step up in the 7th and 8th and hit big home runs.”

Nate Savino pitched 5.2 innings for UVA, allowing two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.

Jay Woolfolk and Brandon Neeck each pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief out of the bullpen.

Virginia (29-10, 11-8 ACC) and North Carolina are scheduled to play Game Two on Saturday at 1pm.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.