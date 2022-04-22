Advertise With Us
2022-04-22
CPD’s 2021 Annual Report shows arrest disproportionality, rise in crimes against people

By Max Marcilla
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department has made its 2021 Annual Report public. It includes some new data and a message from the acting chief, but it does raise some questions.

The 22-page report gave answers to some questions -- like, ‘did crime against people go up over the past year?’. It did. But NBC29 reached out to the Charlottesville Police Department with some questions - and as of Thursday night, we have not gotten answers.

2021 was a whirlwind of a year for Charlottesville Police, highlighted by the termination of former Chief RaShall Brackney. Her successor, Acting Chief Tito Durrette, wrote his first “Message from the Chief” in the report.

“Our work did not stop despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficult times we faced,” he wrote.

NBC29 reached out to CPD about that work, contacting Captain Tony Newberry, who is serving as a media liaison for the department which has been without a formal Public Information Officer for several months.

We asked a handful of questions, to which Newberry responded by saying the questions “will require input from Acting Chief Durrette,” and may not meet our deadline.

One of those questions was about Durrette’s message, which said, “we will call upon members of our community to discuss... police reform.” We asked what types of reform CPD is open to enacting.

When it comes to CPD’s work on the streets, there was a 22.6% rise in “crimes against persons”. The increase was highlighted by a rise in both aggravated and simple assault. We asked how the department hopes to reverse the trend.

The report also shows continuing disparities in arrests. In both 2020 and 2021, more than half of those arrested by CPD were Black, though Black people make up less than 20% of the city’s population.

This story will be updated as we receive answers from the department about those issues and others.

