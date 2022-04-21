UVA Football looking to continue legacy of talented tight ends

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the second year in a row, the Virginia football team has to replace an NFL caliber tight end on the roster, as Jelani Woods is expected to be selected in the Draft next week, and join Tony Poljan in the NFL.

For the Cavaliers, the success begs the question: ”Who’s next?”

“You kind of feel the pressure,” says senior tight end Grant Misch. “We’ve had guys like that in the past several years. Someone had to step up and replace their absence.”

But it may not be just one player taking over the tight end role.

New offensive coordinator Des Kitchings is implementing an NFL style offense, and the new plan of the attack has senior tight end Grant Misch smiling.

“Everyone gets to run more routes,” says Misch. “It’s not just one tight end running them all. It’s kind of fun for everyone to get involved in that.”

Kitchings says, “That’s the whole objective, to try to win the game, regardless who’s in, or who’s out. What gives us the best opportunity to win the game?”

The Cavaliers also have the ability to turn towards their past, with NFL Hall of Fame nominee Heather Miller checking out a few practices this spring.

“Oh, it’s been awesome,” says Kitchings. “You talk about having a guy of that caliber, and that profile of a player here at the University of Virginia, and his NFL career. He lives here locally, and wants to be around ball? Hey, come on buddy. I’d love to have you. You got a lot of wisdom there.”

Misch adds, “Oh, he’s taught us a ton. He’s been out probably five or six practices, and just stands off to the side and watches. Then when we jog off, he’ll whisper in our ears some of his coaching stuff, and it’s been phenomenal having him there. Awesome guy.”

The UVA Blue-White Spring Game is scheduled for Saturday at 4pm at Scott Stadium.

