Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Truck overturns, 10 cows run loose on interstate in North Carolina

The Winston-Salem Police Department said 10 cows were loose after a tractor-trailer that was...
The Winston-Salem Police Department said 10 cows were loose after a tractor-trailer that was carrying them overturned.(Winston-Salem Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina diverted traffic for several hours Thursday because of cattle roaming loose on the interstate.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said 10 cows were loose after a tractor-trailer that was carrying them overturned.

Officials shut down the interstate and advised drivers to use “extreme caution” in the area as “cows are wandering.”

Police said there were crashes reported in connection to the incident but didn’t specify how many or if anyone was injured.

As of early Thursday afternoon, all cows had been located and safely removed except one. Police reopened the highway as they continued to search for the remaining loose cow.

Police did not say if the cows were put back on the truck or if they were taken elsewhere.

Piedmont Emergency Animal Services assisted in safely removing the cattle from the roadway.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
The Grill at Meadowcreek in Charlottesville, Va.
Charlottesville business owner facing construction delays, official says staffing shortages to blame
Maise was a former employee at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School.
Former assistant principal files lawsuit against Albemarle County School Board
The winning numbers for that drawing were 9-25-34-44-45, and the Powerball number was 8.
Powerball ticket to expire in Charlottesville unless redeemed

Latest News

FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change
Johnny Depp's defamation trialdives deep into "volatile relationship" with Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp's defamation trial dives deep into "volatile relationship" with Amber Heard
FILE - In this April 16, 2018, photo, a guard tower stands above the Lee Correctional...
EXPLAINER: How South Carolina execution firing squad works
In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval...
US military drops appeal of Hawaii order to drain fuel tanks
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence