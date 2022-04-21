RSWA hosting Electronic Waste Collection Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you live in Albemarle County or Charlottesville and have electronics you want to get rid of, there’s a chance this weekend to do that.

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is holding its annual Electronic Waste Collection Day on Saturday, April 23, from 9a.m. to 3p.m. at the Ivy MUC.

Things like printers, copies, scanners and computers will be accepted.

Here’s the link about registering before the event.

