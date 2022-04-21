PVCC announces Dr. Jean Runyon as 6th president

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is welcoming its sixth president.

PVCC announced Thursday, April 21, that Doctor Jean Runyon will officially begin in her new role July.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Runyon to PVCC and believe she will be able to build upon the success and great potential that exists here, not just at the college but throughout the community,” PVCC College Board Chair Lola Richardson said in Thursday’s announcement. “Dr. Runyon is sure to help take PVCC to the next level.”

Dr. Runyon currently serves as campus vice president of Front Range Community College in Colorado, where she is the top executive of the Larimer campus, a role she’s held since 2015. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University, her master’s degree from George Washington University and her doctorate from North Central University.

Runyon succeeds Dr. Frank Friedman, who announced his retirement last fall.

