No. 11 UVA baseball rallies to beat Georgetown 6-4 at Disharoon Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team fell behind early, but the 11th ranked Cavaliers rallied to beat Georgetown 6-4 on Wednesday night at Disharoon Park.

With the game tied 4-4 in the 8th inning, the ‘Hoos loaded the bases for Justin Rubin.

The freshman sent a grounder to First Base, and the Hoyas were able to get the force out at home, but the ball was thrown away while attempting to get the double play at First, and Max Cotier scored the go-ahead run.

“College baseball games are hard to win,” says head coach Brian O’Connor. “You got to be good. Sometimes you have to have a little bit of good fortune, and I thought we found a way to put an inning together to win it in the 8th.”

Chris Newell got the 8th inning started with a bunt for a basehit, and the junior says, “We regrouped and showed our character as a team. You got to be able to do that in those situations. You can’t fold in, especially at home. You got to punch them right back in the face. I think we did that pretty well today.”

Georgetown sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the first inning, and jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but UVA matched them with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Paul Kosanovich recorded his first-career save in the 9th, and it was just the third save of the season for the Cavaliers.

“We haven’t played too many one run, two run games,” says Kosanovich. “Close games, games where we had to come from behind. I think it’s good that we’re getting challenged a little bit, where it may seem that things aren’t going our way. It’s not one of those things where it’s just going to come to us. We got to go out there and take it.”

Virginia (28-10) begins a three-game series against North Carolina on Friday at Disharoon Park.

