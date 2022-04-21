Mostly cloudy and seasonal

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A southerly wind will deliver a seasonal day across the region. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, and a southerly breeze. A system to our west will enhance much of the cloud cover today. Skies will begin to clear tonight, setting the stage for a sunny and warmer late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, High: around 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

