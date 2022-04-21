Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Masks still required on CAT buses

Charlottesville Area Transit bus
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re planning on catching a ride on bus with Charlottesville Area Transit any time soon, make sure you have a mask.

According to city policy, you must wear a mask on city property, and that includes CAT buses.

Drivers and passengers must wear a facemask while on the bus. Anyone who does not have a mask will be provided with one.

CAT says the policy will be revisited at the end of May.

