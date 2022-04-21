A Lot of Clouds, Little to no Rainfall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weakening weather system will pass over the region on this Thursday afternoon. It has brought a lot of clouds, however, little to no rainfall. Just a passing sprinkle of light shower, mainly from the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Mild and breezy for the rest of the day.

Slow clearing overnight with less wind and seasonable temperatures.

Sunshine returns Friday and this weekend with a significant warming trend which will last through Monday.

Tracking a stronger cold front due in on next Tuesday. It looks to bring the region a half inch to inch of rainfall at this time.

A cooling trend mid to late next week!

Thursday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. Highs mid 60s to 70 degrees. Southwest breeze 10 to 30 mph.

Thursday overnight: Clearing with lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the 70s. Great conditions for Fridays After Five in Charlottesville. Temperatures drop through the 60s after sunset. Lows lower 50s by dawn.

Saturday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Sunday and Monday: Mostly sunny and almost hot! Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Rain arrives. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cooler and brisk. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.