Former assistant principal files lawsuit against Albemarle County School Board

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A former assistant principal in Albemarle County is now filing a lawsuit against the school board, claiming she was forced out of her job due to a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit claims Emily Maise, who worked at Agnor-Hurt Elementary, was discharged for “questioning” the district’s anti-racism policy and cultural teaching practices, claiming they “promote racial division and encourage racial harassment.”

It also claims the division’s policy is “racist at its core” and that Maise was harassed by other employees, which Maise claims was ignored by the division.

“So, advocating for parents and students have been a priority for her. That’s why when Albemarle School district passed a policy and begin implementing it through teacher training and curriculum in the classroom, a policy that actively discriminates against students and engages in racial stereotyping, she voiced concerns about it,” said Kate Anderson, Senior Counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, the group representing Maise. “She was specifically concerned about the hostile environment that she saw it creating for teachers and students. But because she raised her concerns about this particular policy, her administration not only didn’t listen to her, but they also began to allow harassment in the schools, and that harassment became so bad that she eventually had to leave a job that she loved.”

Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson with ACPS, said the board is just now learning about the suit.

“We actually learned about this through the media. We still haven’t been served yet with a formal complaint, so we haven’t had a formal opportunity to review its allegations or its claims. We’re looking forward to having that opportunity at some point in the future when we are served, and we’ll be responding to these allegations in appropriate legal form.”

