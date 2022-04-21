Albemarle County holds public hearings for tax increases ahead of May vote

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - A couple of taxes in Albemarle County are likely to go up in the coming months. On Wednesday evening, there was one more chance for the public to weigh in on the proposals.

The two taxes Albemarle County’s Board of Supervisors is on the verge of raising are the tax on hotel stays and the food and beverage tax. Though public hearings were held for those, plus three more tax-related items, there wasn’t much of a voice from the public -- either for or against those changes.

The change to the lodging tax would increase the tax rate from 5% to 8%, a number that would align Albemarle County with Charlottesville City. Portions of the revenue would go to tourism-related expenses. The county projects that the tax increase would bring in $1.7 million of revenue, which has already been allocated in the soon-to-be-approved budget.

The food and beverage tax could also go up from 4% to 6%. That’s the maximum the General Assembly allows any county to do, but still less than the city’s newly-approved 6.5%.

Both of those measures would go into effect on July 1, 2022.

Only Ray van Doorn, the former Charlottesville chair of the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association, spoke out against the proposal.

“In the best of times, restaurants net 3%-5%,” he said. “This tax will mean that the county received income greater than those people who are running their restaurants.”

The county said that the tax increase would generate just over $5 million of revenue.

Lastly, the county held a public hearing for a new five-cent plastic bag tax, which galvanized the most support. A ‘Green Granny’ sang a quick song while holding up reusable bags. Supervisors also backed the initiative, which has been utilized by just six localities in the commonwealth.

“I support this also as a way to try to reduce the volume to really vicious trash and the damage it does to wildlife in the oceans and rivers, as well as the mess,” Supervisor Ann Mallek said.

One person who spoke at the public hearing said the way to address equity with this measure is to provide reusable bags to those who need them. The estimated $20,000 of revenue from this measure would go to environmental cleanup, environmental education, pollution mitigation, and providing reusable bags to those utilizing SNAP or WIC benefits.

This measure would go into effect on July 1, 2023.

Supervisors say this measure is not about the revenue.

“Instead, we reflect what is important as a society, and this is intended more as a behavioral modification than for revenue generation,” said Supervisor Donna Price.

All three of those items will be up for a vote at the board’s May 4 meeting, when it anticipates approving all of them, as well as the county’s FY23 budget.

Wednesday, the county also approved property tax exemptions for people whose spouse was killed in the line of duty. It also raised the income eligibility for property tax relief for seniors and those with disabilities.

