Warming Temperatures Rest of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A steady, daily temperature warm up will continue for the late week and into the weekend. Not as cold overnight, with more clouds arriving into Thursday. A weakening cold front will bring more clouds, and perhaps a stray shower by Thursday afternoon. Milder with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Even warmer Friday and this weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s. Overall, a warm and dry pattern the next several days.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Clouds and sun, milder. Stray shower possible. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers likely, possible storm. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

