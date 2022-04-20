Virginia Supreme Court hears case over Charlottesville business license tax

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Supreme Court is weighing in on an appeal from the City of Charlottesville.

The city believes freelance authors should be included in paying business license taxes.

Charlottesville is appealing an earlier decision that says the current city code is unconstitutionally vague.

“I’ve always paid my taxes and I’ve always said from the beginning that I have nothing against the city imposing a business license assessment on on anyone, so long as the law allows it,” author Corbin Addison said. “I’ve simply had a problem understanding how it applies to me,”

Addison’s lawyers say a ruling could come in as early as a few months from now.

