Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia Supreme Court hears case over Charlottesville business license tax

The Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va.
The Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va.(Parker Michels-Boyce/ For The Virginia Mercury)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Supreme Court is weighing in on an appeal from the City of Charlottesville.

The city believes freelance authors should be included in paying business license taxes.

Charlottesville is appealing an earlier decision that says the current city code is unconstitutionally vague.

“I’ve always paid my taxes and I’ve always said from the beginning that I have nothing against the city imposing a business license assessment on on anyone, so long as the law allows it,” author Corbin Addison said. “I’ve simply had a problem understanding how it applies to me,”

Addison’s lawyers say a ruling could come in as early as a few months from now.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Diet and Nutrition Lab researching how meals impact children’s focus
One mother is working to keep her son’s memory alive and make a dangerous stretch of road safer.
New memorial unveiled on 5th St. in Charlottesville
UVA 2020 logo
Virginia Athletics receives $40M donation commitment
Eli and Ari play 24
Meriwether Lewis Elementary School hosts math tournament for students