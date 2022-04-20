Virginia Athletics receives $40M donation commitment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Athletic Foundation doesn’t have the money in hand yet, but an anonymous former student-athlete will be leaving a large sum of money to their alma mater in their estate. It’s the largest donation the VAF has ever received.

“To have a gift of this magnitude come from a former athlete is pretty special, regardless of the sport. It just really is a remarkable gift,” VAF Executive Director Dirk Katstra said Wednesday, April 20.

The $40 million will go to benefit the “Honor the Future” campaign. Timing of the gift will determine exactly what it’s used for.

“This donor has been involved for a long period of time in a number of different ways, not only within athletics but within the university,” Katstra said. “I can’t say enough of how special that gift is and how special the family is.”

For the VAF, this gift is the largest commitment ever, but there’s also hope it will open the door to more checks coming in.

“We’re hopeful that gifts like this can inspire others to do whatever they can at whatever level because college athletics is changing pretty rapidly across the country and we certainly want Virginia Athletics to be the very best it can get so we can compete for championships in every sport,” Katstra said.

