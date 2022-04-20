Sunny and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a nice spring day across the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. Clouds will begin to develop tonight, ahead of a weakening disturbance. Temperatures will not be as cold as this morning. A southwest flow will continue to warm temperatures into the 70s and 80s the next several days. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & not as cold, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

