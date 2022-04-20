New memorial unveiled on 5th St. in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One mother is working to keep her son’s memory alive and make a dangerous stretch of road safer.

“It was a lot burying my 23-year-old son,” Binta Rosa said Wednesday, April 20.

She lost her son, Rahmean Rose-Thurston, in a motorcycle accident along 5th Street in Charlottesville back in August 2020.

“I always looked up to him, he was a hard worker, and I just try to be like him,” little brother Omar Rose said. “Big inspiration, very humble guy, and just loved riding motorcycles.”

Flowers and small signs have marked the spot, but now a memorial is also telling drivers to slow down and watch out.

“It’s been a long time coming. My son died 20 months ago here on 5th Street on August the 30,” Rose said. “My son accident was around like 9:21. It was dark, it’s possible that other vehicles didn’t see him, I’m not sure.”

While the speed was just reduced by 5 miles per hour, Rose also wants 5th St. to be lit up to make it even safer.

“I would like when they see my son to remember when you drive this stretch of road, be safe and look out for others,” Rose said.

“If we want to improve lighting or something like that, that’s a lower cost item. That’s definitely something that we’ll be looking into further, but even that will require some funding from City Council,” City Traffic Engineer Brennan Duncan said.

Duncan says Charlottesville is working on both short and long-term solutions.

“This is definitely a 5-to-10 year project to really address the overall safety of 5th Street,” Duncan said.

Rose plans to keep advocating for her son and the other’s who lost their lives on this road.

“I believe God put me in this position to advocate for others. Not only for my son, but everyone else that has lost their lives on this stretch,” Rose said.

