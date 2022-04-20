Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

New memorial unveiled on 5th St. in Charlottesville

One mother is working to keep her son’s memory alive and make a dangerous stretch of road safer.
One mother is working to keep her son’s memory alive and make a dangerous stretch of road safer.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One mother is working to keep her son’s memory alive and make a dangerous stretch of road safer.

“It was a lot burying my 23-year-old son,” Binta Rosa said Wednesday, April 20.

She lost her son, Rahmean Rose-Thurston, in a motorcycle accident along 5th Street in Charlottesville back in August 2020.

“I always looked up to him, he was a hard worker, and I just try to be like him,” little brother Omar Rose said. “Big inspiration, very humble guy, and just loved riding motorcycles.”

Flowers and small signs have marked the spot, but now a memorial is also telling drivers to slow down and watch out.

“It’s been a long time coming. My son died 20 months ago here on 5th Street on August the 30,” Rose said. “My son accident was around like 9:21. It was dark, it’s possible that other vehicles didn’t see him, I’m not sure.”

While the speed was just reduced by 5 miles per hour, Rose also wants 5th St. to be lit up to make it even safer.

“I would like when they see my son to remember when you drive this stretch of road, be safe and look out for others,” Rose said.

“If we want to improve lighting or something like that, that’s a lower cost item. That’s definitely something that we’ll be looking into further, but even that will require some funding from City Council,” City Traffic Engineer Brennan Duncan said.

Duncan says Charlottesville is working on both short and long-term solutions.

“This is definitely a 5-to-10 year project to really address the overall safety of 5th Street,” Duncan said.

Rose plans to keep advocating for her son and the other’s who lost their lives on this road.

“I believe God put me in this position to advocate for others. Not only for my son, but everyone else that has lost their lives on this stretch,” Rose said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Diet and Nutrition Lab researching how meals impact children’s focus
The Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va.
Virginia Supreme Court hears case over Charlottesville business license tax
UVA 2020 logo
Virginia Athletics receives $40M donation commitment
Eli and Ari play 24
Meriwether Lewis Elementary School hosts math tournament for students