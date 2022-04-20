Meriwether Lewis Elementary School hosts math tournament for students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students are sprucing up their math skills with the help of a card game.

“24 is a card game that has four numbers on each card and your target goal is to always make 24,” Meriwether Lewis Elementary School Talent Development Resource Teacher Sara Hankins said.

For example cards with the numbers 3, 5, 6, and 2. Student Ari Shenk did 5-3 =2, added 2 to get 4, and multiplied it with 6 to get to 24.

“24 is a game that helps develop computational fluency and what we know in our schooling and in early numeracy is that it’s the foundation to higher ordered thinking,” Hankins said.

While the fun is an added bonus, in past years this game has improved SOL scores. With students back in-person, it’s a tool they’re using again.

Hankins says she notices the students build confidence around math.

Students from across the district will compete in a county-wide 24 tournament Wednesday, April 20.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.