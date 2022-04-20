Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Lampo to re-open Belmont location

By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant is making a comeback.

Lampo is returning to its original Belmont Bridge location, but don’t worry, it’s not getting rid of its to-go spot.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Lampo shifted and only did to-go orders. Then it moved to IX Park and construction on the bridge prevented it from returning to Belmont.

Lampo staff members say they just bought the original building, so it will move in again while also maintaining its IX spot. Belmont will be for dine-in, IX for to-go.

“The bridge construction has also been a pretty big hurdle for us to overcome, and so when we were able to buy the building in the past month, that was fantastic,” Lampo chef and partner Loren Mendosa said. “Hopefully we’ll get renovations done as soon as possible.”

Lampo is hoping to finish its renovations and be open for dine-in again by early summer.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Thermostat (STOCK)
Albemarle Co. family’s home energy costs cut in half thanks to LEAP audit
(FILE)
UVA Diet and Nutrition Lab researching how meals impact children’s focus
One mother is working to keep her son’s memory alive and make a dangerous stretch of road safer.
New memorial unveiled on 5th St. in Charlottesville
The Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va.
Virginia Supreme Court hears case over Charlottesville business license tax
UVA 2020 logo
Virginia Athletics receives $40M donation commitment