Lampo to re-open Belmont location

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant is making a comeback.

Lampo is returning to its original Belmont Bridge location, but don’t worry, it’s not getting rid of its to-go spot.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Lampo shifted and only did to-go orders. Then it moved to IX Park and construction on the bridge prevented it from returning to Belmont.

Lampo staff members say they just bought the original building, so it will move in again while also maintaining its IX spot. Belmont will be for dine-in, IX for to-go.

“The bridge construction has also been a pretty big hurdle for us to overcome, and so when we were able to buy the building in the past month, that was fantastic,” Lampo chef and partner Loren Mendosa said. “Hopefully we’ll get renovations done as soon as possible.”

Lampo is hoping to finish its renovations and be open for dine-in again by early summer.

