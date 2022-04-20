Cold start, mild finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is providing a cold start to the day, however, temperatures will warm into the 60s this afternoon. We’ll see wall to wall sunshine and a light southwest wind. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight, ahead of a disturbance, resulting in slightly milder conditions. A mix of clouds and sunshine and 70s can be expected Thursday. It will be a great end to the week, and an outstanding weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: mostly sunny & nice, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

