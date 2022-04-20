CHS students honor veterans at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students from Charlottesville High School are learning what it means to serve their country, right from the source. Veterans are sharing their stories and, they say, it’s healing.

“It hurts a lot, knowing they came home and didn’t feel the same,” Jashon Thomas, a CHS student said.

200 students gathered at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial in Charlottesville on Tuesday. They placed flags to honor fallen soldiers and listened to stories like Dick Thompson’s.

“Well, for 30 or 40 years after Vietnam, you’d never admit that you were in Vietnam, even though it was important,” army aviator Thompson said.

He says the war may not have been the best idea, but the soldiers’ hearts were in the right place.

“Everybody comes out with some post traumatic stress,” Thompson said.

Students say what they heard will stay with them.

“One thing I’ll take away is always have courage, always push yourself to the fullest and never give up,” CHS student Khatron Jackson said.

“We can be mad about the reasons for the war. Maybe, you know, it wasn’t the best thing, but they were young men who were forced over there or even if they volunteered, it’s not them who we should be upset about. It’s obviously caused a lot of problems and they’ve come home with PTSD and we need to support them,” CHS student Jacob Engel said.

Thompson says telling their life stories helps them recover from a painful past.

The Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation is encouraging the city to make the memorial more accessible so all interested vets can visit.

