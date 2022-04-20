Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

AARP offering fraud tracking map

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AARP has a scam-tracking map that can help protect you from fraud.

Just enter your zip code and the map shows you fraud schemes that people reported in your area. You can also type in keywords to see if there have been similar scams.

AARP says the more people that report cases to the map, the more accurate its data is.

“That really helps to protect folks in the community, the next people who might come and search for what’s happening near them in a way we sort of think of it as crowdsourcing fraud and scam reports. So helping folks in the community to help protect your neighbors,” Jeff Abramo with AARP said Monday, April 18. “You can go to this website, and you could see scam calls like this happening in the area. Have other people reported a similar contact? If not, then you certainly should go ahead and report it yourself.”

For individualized case help AARP has a hotline you can call here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Thermostat (STOCK)
Albemarle Co. family’s home energy costs cut in half thanks to LEAP audit
(FILE)
UVA Diet and Nutrition Lab researching how meals impact children’s focus
One mother is working to keep her son’s memory alive and make a dangerous stretch of road safer.
New memorial unveiled on 5th St. in Charlottesville
The Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va.
Virginia Supreme Court hears case over Charlottesville business license tax
UVA 2020 logo
Virginia Athletics receives $40M donation commitment