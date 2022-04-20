Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

8-year-old detained by police in New York

Police said the child was not handcuffed, arrested or charged, but authorities said they are...
Police said the child was not handcuffed, arrested or charged, but authorities said they are still reviewing body camera video from all three officers and from a nearby surveillance camera.(Gray News)
By WSTM Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) - A video of an 8-year-old child being led to a police car in tears has gone viral.

It is now the focus of an internal review by police, who said the child was not handcuffed, arrested or charged, but authorities said they are still reviewing body camera video from all three officers and from a nearby surveillance camera.

Kenneth Jackson saw police leading the boy to a patrol car and felt compelled to start recording.

“I felt his terror and decided to intervene,” he said.

In the video, Jackson accuses the police of detaining the boy over a bag of chips. He feels police did not handle the situation properly.

“There’s a way that the police need to interact with kids, and what they did that day was completely unacceptable,” he said.

Policing expert Dr. Keith Taylor said that after seeing the video himself, he thinks police did what they are supposed to do.

They detained the child, put him in the back of the car and drove him home to his family.

“You don’t see any inappropriate use of force by the officers. They’re simply doing their job,” he said.

The video shows Jackson yelling at the officers to let the boy go and officers raising their voices at Jackson, saying he does not know what is happening.

Jackson said he wishes he would have handled the interaction with officers a bit differently.

“Maybe I could’ve toned down my dialect, the profanity, things of that nature. Those things I could’ve done,” he said.

Taylor said that while many times a community member wants to protect any young person being detained, he said in this case, police were doing their job.

“Officers will wait for their supervisor to respond. If the supervisor is delayed, and they’re sitting and waiting there, meanwhile, the community is getting more people, and they’re getting more and more outraged and they’re feeling their own concern,” he said.

Taylor said the focus of the story has now changed.

“The focus seems to be on a bag of chips and not on the concerns of the store owners, the potential pattern and the child himself,” he said.

Ben Walsh, the mayor of Syracuse, said the officers knew the child from prior interactions. He said the officer explained to the child that he would be taken home.

The officers are still on duty.

Copyright 2022 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Amid stock plunge, Netflix aims to curtail password sharing
Last year, Pfizer and BioNTech had a vaccine for younger children, but officials there weren't...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shots for kids younger than 5 may be ready by June
At a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at...
New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ for willful gun safety failures
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard