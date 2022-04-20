4 Our Freedom 5K kicks off to support veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An upcoming race supports veterans in Central Virginia.

In early June, people can run through Panorama Farms on a beautiful course to raise money.

There is a virtual option starting right now. People are invited to sign up and run on a course of their choice, if social distancing is preferred.

”We are still struggling to get sponsors. It’s the people who actually take part and pay for the T-shirts and stuff and we really are concentrating on sponsors at the moment,” race coordinator Bethan Browning said.

Click here to sign up as a sponsor, here for the in-person race and here for the virtual races.

