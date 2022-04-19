Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Wegmans is getting rid of plastic bags

By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s almost time to bring out your reusable grocery bags. Wegmans is changing up a few rules this year.

By the end of 2022, you will not be able to find plastic bags in Wegmans.

It’s part of an effort to be more environmentally friendly.

To encourage the use of reusable bags, Wegmans will charge 5 cents per paper bag.

In a statement to NBC29, a Wegmans spokesperson said, “This approach has proven successful in New York and other markets where we have already eliminated plastic bags. With a commitment to making a difference in every community we serve, we’ve chosen to donate this money.”

Funds collected from the paper bag fee will go toward to Central Virginia nonprofits like United Way.

“We’re just thrilled that Wegmans is making some decisions that benefit their business and that they’re thinking about the nonprofit community as well. They’re always thinking about how they can make a difference, and they continue to do so with this decision,” Caroline Emerson, United Way’s Community Engagement VP said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases
(FILE)
“It’s soul crushing:” Charlottesville educators petitioning for collective bargaining

Latest News

(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
(FILE)
Some at-home COVID positive cases go unreported in Virginia
Charlottesville City Council holds first in person meeting since COVID-19 pandemic began
Charlottesville City Council holds first in-person meeting since COVID-19 pandemic began
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’