Wegmans is getting rid of plastic bags

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s almost time to bring out your reusable grocery bags. Wegmans is changing up a few rules this year.

By the end of 2022, you will not be able to find plastic bags in Wegmans.

It’s part of an effort to be more environmentally friendly.

To encourage the use of reusable bags, Wegmans will charge 5 cents per paper bag.

In a statement to NBC29, a Wegmans spokesperson said, “This approach has proven successful in New York and other markets where we have already eliminated plastic bags. With a commitment to making a difference in every community we serve, we’ve chosen to donate this money.”

Funds collected from the paper bag fee will go toward to Central Virginia nonprofits like United Way.

“We’re just thrilled that Wegmans is making some decisions that benefit their business and that they’re thinking about the nonprofit community as well. They’re always thinking about how they can make a difference, and they continue to do so with this decision,” Caroline Emerson, United Way’s Community Engagement VP said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.