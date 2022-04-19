VSP working to raise awareness on human trafficking prevention

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Through Wednesday, April 20, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Virginia Trucking Association and the Virginia State Police are helping to spread awareness about human trafficking prevention.

VSP troopers will be at truck stops and rest areas across Virginia to speak with drivers and hand out information to raise awareness about human trafficking.

VSP says some signs to look out for are if someone seems disoriented, hungry or are timid and avoiding eye contact. They also say to observe and report what you see.

“Get all the information you can, the vehicle make, model, tag number. Call the local police office, or of course, emergency number - which is #77 - and give them a call so the troopers can follow up and further investigate,” VSP Trooper Justin Ruhlman said.

To report suspected human trafficking to federal law enforcement call 1-866-347-2423. To get help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733).

