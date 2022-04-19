Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VSP working to raise awareness on human trafficking prevention

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Through Wednesday, April 20, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Virginia Trucking Association and the Virginia State Police are helping to spread awareness about human trafficking prevention.

VSP troopers will be at truck stops and rest areas across Virginia to speak with drivers and hand out information to raise awareness about human trafficking.

VSP says some signs to look out for are if someone seems disoriented, hungry or are timid and avoiding eye contact. They also say to observe and report what you see.

“Get all the information you can, the vehicle make, model, tag number. Call the local police office, or of course, emergency number - which is #77 - and give them a call so the troopers can follow up and further investigate,” VSP Trooper Justin Ruhlman said.

To report suspected human trafficking to federal law enforcement call 1-866-347-2423. To get help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733).

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Running
4 Our Freedom 5K kicks off to support veterans
Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
CHS students honor veterans at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
YMCA Pay It Forward option at the Kindness Café
Kindness Café offering ‘pay it forward’ option
Sign outside of Charlottesville City Hall
Organization wants Charlottesville staff back in office
Rockfish Brewing Co. opens on the Downtown Mall
Rockfish Brewing Company opens on Downtown Mall