Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VDOT completes debris removal on I-64

VDOT crews clearing debris
VDOT crews clearing debris(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says all of the debris from the January snowstorm is now officially cleared from Interstate 64.

“They started cleaning up as soon as they could after the January 3rd storm, and often times they had to stop and clean after subsequent storms, but oftentimes once the weather cleared they were working seven days a week,” Sharon Ketcham with VDOT said Tuesday, April 19.

Ketcham says crews have tons of trees, branches, and other brush left behind from the winter mess.

Crews are focusing on clearing Route 250 Bypass from Charlottesville to Crozet, and other roads in Albemarle, Louisa, Fluvanna, Orange, and Fauquier counties. VDOT hopes to have all the debris cleared by June 1.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’

Latest News

YMCA Pay It Forward option at the Kindness Café
Kindness Café offering ‘pay it forward’ option
Sign outside of Charlottesville City Hall
Organization wants Charlottesville staff back in office
Rockfish Brewing Co. opens on the Downtown Mall
Rockfish Brewing Company opens on Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Kindergarten registration now open for ACPS
Rep. Spanberger and White House officials host broadband summit.
Rep. Spanberger and White House officials host Broadband Summit for Central Virginians