Rockfish Brewing Company opens on Downtown Mall

Rockfish Brewing Co. opens on the Downtown Mall
Rockfish Brewing Co. opens on the Downtown Mall(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rockfish Brewing Company is opening the doors of its new location on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

The micro-brewery is currently open Thursday through Sunday, but it hopes to soon be operating every day.

“Having the actual beer produced here on-site and consumed on-site, I think, gives a local flare,” owner Peter McMindes said. “I think it gives more reasons for people to come down and explore the area.”

Rockfish also has its other location on Preston Avenue.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

