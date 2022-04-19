Rockfish Brewing Company opens on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rockfish Brewing Company is opening the doors of its new location on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

The micro-brewery is currently open Thursday through Sunday, but it hopes to soon be operating every day.

“Having the actual beer produced here on-site and consumed on-site, I think, gives a local flare,” owner Peter McMindes said. “I think it gives more reasons for people to come down and explore the area.”

Rockfish also has its other location on Preston Avenue.

