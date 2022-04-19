Organization wants Charlottesville staff back in office

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that Charlottesville City Council meetings are partially in-person, the call is being made to do the same for more of City Hall.

“I would much rather have a policy where the doors are open five days a week to the taxpayers that pay for those services,” Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson said. “Permits are taking way too long.”

Williamson says when permits are delayed, it’s more than an inconvenience: “Consider, you’re opening a business and you have all of your ducks in a row to open your business and all you need to do is build the site. If that’s delayed by two months, how does that impact the financial pro forma that you put forward?”

He says things aren’t much better for Albemarle County: Its office is open only three days a week. Williamson wants governments back in the office so delays can be prevented.

NBC29 reached out to Charlottesville to see what the plan is, though staff members couldn’t give an exact return to office date yet.

