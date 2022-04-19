Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool

Cold tonight, milder tomorrow
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As low pressure continues to pull away, counter-clockwise circulation will keep a fair amount of cloudiness in place this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 50s, with a steady breeze. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire NBC29 viewing area tonight, so protect sensitive vegetation and keep your pets indoors. Wednesday will feature a light wind, mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures. We still expect to reach the 80s later this week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, mostly clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

