Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Mac Miller: Man sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison in rapper’s overdose death

An Arizona man who federal prosecutors said supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to...
An Arizona man who federal prosecutors said supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to the fatal overdose of rapper Mac Miller was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - An Arizona man has been sentenced in connection with the fatal overdose of rapper Mac Miller in 2018.

Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, was sentenced Monday to 131 months in federal prison.

Previously, the Justice Department reported Reavis agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge for supplying counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl to a drug dealer accused of selling them to Miller, who suffered a fatal overdose soon after.

Reavis was one of three men charged in October 2019 for distributing the drugs that caused Miller’s death.

According to the Justice Department, Reavis admitted in his plea agreement knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance.

The 26-year-old rapper Malcolm James McCormick, who recorded and performed under the name Mac Miller, suffered a fatal drug overdose in Los Angeles on September 7, 2018.

Officials said the case investigation was conducted by the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Opioid Response Team with the assistance of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Running
4 Our Freedom 5K kicks off to support veterans
Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
CHS students honor veterans at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Florida Airbnb.
GRAPHIC: Police investigate deadly shooting at Airbnb being used to sell drugs
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested in Hawaii again.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii