Kindness Café offering ‘pay it forward’ option

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Next time you stop by the Kindness Café and Play you’ll have a chance to get a cup of coffee for yourself, but you’ll also have a chance to pay it forward to the staff at the Brooks Family YMCA.

“Customers come up, they order what they’re going to have, and then they can just say, ‘I’d also like to pay it forward and buy a cup of coffee for the YMCA staff,’” Kindness Café Founder Katie Kishore said. “This is what we think of really simple daily opportunity for people to both give kindness and receive kindness,”

If you decide to pay it forward next time you visit, staff at the Brooks Family YMCA will be able to redeem a free coffee.

“The Kindness Café is our family, so we are all intertwined together,” Piedmont Family YMCA Youth Development Programs Director Bonita Patton said. “Whatever we do, whatever they do, will always come together to help out.”

The shop provides opportunities for people with disabilities.

“I think is just going to continue to help bring awareness to their mission and our mission,” Patton said.

