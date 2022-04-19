Advertise With Us
Kindergarten registration now open for ACPS

By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Kindergarten registration is open for Albemarle County Public Schools.

Online registration is open until May 31. To qualify: Your child must be 5 years old by September 30, show their birth certificate, proof of residency, as well as documentation of a physical and immunization records.

ACPS is expecting an uptick in enrollment since the numbers were smaller during the previous years of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Enrollment was growing at about 3% or 4% a year pretty consistently. During the pandemic, we actually saw a decline of about 20% in kindergarten registration, and it came back a little bit this year: Our registration was up about 17%,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

You can find more information at Kindergarten Registration - Albemarle County School District (k12albemarle.org)

