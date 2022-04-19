Kindergarten registration now open for ACPS

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Kindergarten registration is open for Albemarle County Public Schools.

Online registration is open until May 31. To qualify: Your child must be 5 years old by September 30, show their birth certificate, proof of residency, as well as documentation of a physical and immunization records.

ACPS is expecting an uptick in enrollment since the numbers were smaller during the previous years of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Enrollment was growing at about 3% or 4% a year pretty consistently. During the pandemic, we actually saw a decline of about 20% in kindergarten registration, and it came back a little bit this year: Our registration was up about 17%,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

You can find more information at Kindergarten Registration - Albemarle County School District (k12albemarle.org)

