It’s outta here !

Dry stretch of weather
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Low pressure continues to lift to the north. Dry conditions can be expected today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and a steady westerly wind. It will be another cold night. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire NBC29 viewing area. Conditions will continue to warm each day until will reach the 80s later this week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & breezy, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

