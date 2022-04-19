Advertise With Us
Charlottesville City Council holds first in-person meeting since COVID-19 pandemic began

By Max Marcilla
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council met in person on Monday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only 23 spots were open for members of the public, with two spots for media members. Not all of the spots were full.

Those who attended included Alice Washington, a Crescent Halls resident who was one of the first people to speak in front of councilors in more than two years. She asked for council’s support in keeping a bus stop directly in front of Crescent Halls.

“People go to the grocery store,” she said. “If they have a walker, they can hang some of the groceries on that, but if they have to walk from way over here to way over there, and some of these people are 80, almost 90 years old. That’s impossible.

People could still speak over Zoom and councilors received some presentations from virtual staff members.

