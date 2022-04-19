Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Body of young boy found dead in Indiana was inside suitcase, troopers say

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.

The new detail was confirmed to WAVE by Sgt. Carey Huls Tuesday evening. Troopers released a picture of the suitcase to the public with the hope that someone brings new information to investigators.

Officials said the boy’s autopsy was also completed on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy’s body was found Saturday around 7:30 p.m. by a person who was mushroom hunting in the area, according to investigators.

Huls said the child is described as a Black boy between the ages of 5 and 8. The boy had short hair, a slim build and was around 4 feet tall.

“This obviously could be a national thing,” Huls said on Monday. “It could be a child from any location. We’re not going to preclude anybody, and we’re going to look at any information that comes in that could answer the question of the identity of this child.”

Police said they requested the assistance of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s forensics services team in the case.

ISP created a tip line specifically for any information in relation to the death investigation at (888) 437-6432.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Running
4 Our Freedom 5K kicks off to support veterans
Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
CHS students honor veterans at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Florida Airbnb.
GRAPHIC: Police investigate deadly shooting at Airbnb being used to sell drugs
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested in Hawaii again.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii