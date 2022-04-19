Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

April Freeze Tonight. Warming Trend Rest of Week

Freeze Warning into Wednesday AM
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold April night ahead, then a warming trend the rest of the week. Freeze Warning in effect from Midnight - 9 AM Wednesday. Clear skies, dry air and lighter wind, will make for low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Freeze and frost conditions by morning. Take steps to protect tender vegetation and make sure pets are indoors.

A nice Wednesday with sunshine, light wind and highs in the low 60s. This warming trend will carry through the rest of the week. A weak front Thursday, will bring some more clouds and perhaps a stray shower, highs around 70. Friday and this weekend warmer with 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: Clear and cold, lighter wind. Widespread freeze and frost conditions. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and nice, light wind. . Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Clouds and sun, milder. Stray shower possible. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm, chance of showers, storm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool
nbc29 weather at sunrise
It’s outta here !
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM