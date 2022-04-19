April Freeze Tonight. Warming Trend Rest of Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold April night ahead, then a warming trend the rest of the week. Freeze Warning in effect from Midnight - 9 AM Wednesday. Clear skies, dry air and lighter wind, will make for low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Freeze and frost conditions by morning. Take steps to protect tender vegetation and make sure pets are indoors.

A nice Wednesday with sunshine, light wind and highs in the low 60s. This warming trend will carry through the rest of the week. A weak front Thursday, will bring some more clouds and perhaps a stray shower, highs around 70. Friday and this weekend warmer with 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: Clear and cold, lighter wind. Widespread freeze and frost conditions. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and nice, light wind. . Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Clouds and sun, milder. Stray shower possible. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm, chance of showers, storm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.

