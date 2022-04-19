Advertise With Us
ACSO: 3 charged in connection with stolen vehicles

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Charlottesville man, as well as two minors, in connection with a string of reported stolen vehicles from back in December 2021.

ACSO announced Tuesday, April 19, that 20-year-old Raymaqua Nicholas is charged with one felony count of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle. The sheriff’s office says it isn’t releasing information on the two juvenile suspects, but that they’re awaiting court proceedings related to this investigation.

Nicholas is also wanted by the Albemarle County Police Department.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicholas is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

