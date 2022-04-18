Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia Humanities’ Encyclopedia Virginia is getting a grant to continue its work

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(MGN)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Humanities’ Encyclopedia Virginia is getting a $350,000 National Endowment for the Humanities grant to continue its work on By the People: The Inclusive Story of Revolution in Virginia, 1763–1800.

Encyclopedia Virginia is working to tell the inclusive story of the American Revolution in Virginia. This humanities council wants Virginians to better understand how the revolution shaped the commonwealth.

“It’s also rewarding to see that trying to tell a more-inclusive story is something that is recognized and supported,” Director of Encyclopedia Virginia Peter Hedlund said.

The goal is to have this project completed in 2026 in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases
(FILE)
“It’s soul crushing:” Charlottesville educators petitioning for collective bargaining

Latest News

Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate
Thank you note
Nonprofit making sure every ACPS teacher is appreciated
BA.2 Variant
UVA doctors: BA.2 variant fueling COVID-19 spread in Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA Pres. Ryan running for veterans in Boston Marathon
(FILE)
AAA: Average gas prices down a few pennies in Virginia