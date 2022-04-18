Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA Pres. Ryan running for veterans in Boston Marathon

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A familiar face from the University of Virginia and around Charlottesville competed in the Boston Marathon Monday, April 18.

UVA President Jim Ryan is racing for his 11th time at the marathon in honor of veterans.

This year, he’s running to support the UVA Veteran Student Center.

“Last year, he supported nurses. The year before, I think, it was teachers it was Madison House. This year, he said, ‘Let’s do veterans.’ So we contacted the Veterans Student Center and let them know we’d be supporting them and honoring them in a way we hope will be helpful as they continue to grow their center,” Chief Creative Officer Matt Weber said.

So far, more than $15,000 has been raised.

