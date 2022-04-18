Soggy start to the week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving area of low pressure is keeping conditions wet across the region. While most of us are seeing rain, periods of sleet and even snow cannot be ruled out. The Blue Ridge Mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8 pm tonight. Sunshine returns Tuesday, with cool and breezy conditions. 70s and 80s can be expected for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Periods of rain, sleet and snow (Shenandoah Valley), High: low 40s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert:, rain & mix ending, clearing, Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

