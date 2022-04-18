Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Soggy start to the week

Clearing and warmer for the rest of the week
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving area of low pressure is keeping conditions wet across the region. While most of us are seeing rain, periods of sleet and even snow cannot be ruled out. The Blue Ridge Mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8 pm tonight. Sunshine returns Tuesday, with cool and breezy conditions. 70s and 80s can be expected for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Periods of rain, sleet and snow (Shenandoah Valley), High: low 40s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert:, rain & mix ending, clearing, Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
April Freeze Tonight. Warming Trend Rest of Week
nbc29 weather at noon
Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
It’s outta here !