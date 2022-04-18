CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella today. An area of low pressure to our south will keep conditions wet throughout the day. Higher elevations will see rain, sleet and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Blue Ridge mountains until tonight. Be careful if you are traveling across this area today into tonight. As the low pulls away, sunshine and a gusty wind will develop Tuesday. The remainder of the week will feature sunshine and a summer-like warming trend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Periods of rain/ mix( higher elevations), High: low 40s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, rain/mix ending, gradual clearing, Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny & windy, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

