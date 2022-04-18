Nonprofit making sure every ACPS teacher is appreciated

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Families Helping Families is trying to solve some inequity gaps in Albemarle County schools.

The nonprofit says it is making sure every teacher receives an appreciation gift in May.

“Teacher appreciation is an example where you really see a large difference between what school PTO can fund and not based on the families who are there,” lead volunteer Heidi Gilman Bennett said. “We’re making sure that the inequities that are a result of the neighborhood schools don’t hold anybody back from having a great teacher.”

Right now, that means making sure every teacher feels appreciated.

“Basically, fill in the gaps for schools who have had struggled to raise money through their PTOs,” Gilman Bennett said.

She says that will take around $4,500. As of Monday, April 18, the nonprofit was close to its goal. Gilman Bennet says that means any additional money can be used to help additional title one schools in the area.

“We want to work with whatever parent organizations exist at the school site. So we’re raising money, and if there is a parent teacher organization, we will donate the money,” the volunteer said.

Some school PTOs lost support during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and do not exist anymore. For those schools, Families Helping Families will step in and buy gifts, stock up the teacher lounges, and write more than 500 thank you notes.

“We’ve had about four or five schools out of the 25 that have in which the PTOs have struggled to stay active. And, and we certainly want to see that change,” Albemarle County Public Schools Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

If you want to volunteer, help write some cards, you can go to Albemarle | Families Helping Families | Charlottesville

If you want to donate to the cause

