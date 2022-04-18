More Spring Swings Ahead! Cold Mornings Through Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More Spring swings ahead! The steadiest rain and mixed wintry precipitation of snow and sleet has exited the region. Some lighter showers will still remain early tonight, before some gradual clearing. Cold temperatures will prevail tonight and again Tuesday night. A Freeze Warning is active for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. A Freeze Watch for parts of Central Virginia for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Sunshine, breezy and cool conditions for Tuesday. After a cold start Wednesday morning with freeze and frost concerns, temperatures will climb into the 60s. A warming trend and dry conditions take us through the rest of the week, with temperatures near 80 Friday. A very warm weekend ahead with highs in the 80s and trending dry.

Tonight: Rain showers and or wintry mix showers tapering off. Late clearing, breezy, cold. Lows mid 30s Central Virginia. Lows upper 20s to low 30s Valley/Mountains.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s - frost and freeze conditions.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm, chance of a storm. Highs mid to upper 80s.

