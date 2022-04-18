Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

DuCard Vineyard and Real Provenance program partner on dynamic QR code

DuCard Vineyards
DuCard Vineyards(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - DuCard Vineyard is working to connect in a new way. It’s partnered up with The Real Provenance Program.

When DuCard wine is purchased, people will find a QR code on the bottle.

DuCard QR Code
DuCard QR Code(WVIR)

“Now a lot of people are using QR codes for what we call static, which means you scan it, sends you right to somebody’s website and there you are. But these are dynamic QR codes,” Frederick Reno, CEO of Thomas Jefferson Wine said.

After scanning, it proceeds to an informational video on what the vineyard has to offer.

“You can have the name, the varietal, the year and two square inches about yourself on the back, government warnings and all that kind of stuff, but I want people to have a feel for what we are and what we’re doing,” Scott Elliff, DuCard Vineyard’s owner said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. police identify 2 people found dead in home
Police say a high-speed chase ended off Irish Road in Albemarle County
Wingina man facing multiple charges in Albemarle Co.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
(FILE)
UVA Health seeing an uptick in Charlottesville COVID-19 cases
(FILE)
“It’s soul crushing:” Charlottesville educators petitioning for collective bargaining

Latest News

Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate
Thank you note
Nonprofit making sure every ACPS teacher is appreciated
BA.2 Variant
UVA doctors: BA.2 variant fueling COVID-19 spread in Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA Pres. Ryan running for veterans in Boston Marathon
(FILE)
AAA: Average gas prices down a few pennies in Virginia